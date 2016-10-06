Home Politics and policy

Governor Evans Kidero to appear before county assembly Tuesday

Nairobi governor Evans Kidero when he appeared before the Tunoi tribunal in Nairobi on June 13, 2016. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Posted  Thursday, October 6   2016 at  12:41

Nairobi County Speaker Alex Ole Magelo has asked Governor Evans Kidero to appear before the assembly next Tuesday to defend himself against allegations in a motion seeking his removal from office.

In a letter, the Speaker asked Dr Kidero to show up in the assembly at 2.30 pm on October 11.

The motion to impeach the governor was tabled on Tuesday amid chaos.

The motion is sponsored by Viwandani MCA Samuel Nyangwara who is accusing Dr Kidero of violating the Constitution, incompetence and indecisiveness, among other issues.

Mr Nyangwara has since been removed from three county assembly committees.

The Nairobi branch of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has already sought to kick the MCA out of the party.
