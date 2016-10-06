Politics and policy
Governor Evans Kidero to appear before county assembly Tuesday
Posted Thursday, October 6 2016 at 12:41
Nairobi County Speaker Alex Ole Magelo has asked Governor Evans Kidero to appear before the assembly next Tuesday to defend himself against allegations in a motion seeking his removal from office.
In a letter, the Speaker asked Dr Kidero to show up in the assembly at 2.30 pm on October 11.
The motion to impeach the governor was tabled on Tuesday amid chaos.
The motion is sponsored by Viwandani MCA Samuel Nyangwara who is accusing Dr Kidero of violating the Constitution, incompetence and indecisiveness, among other issues.
Mr Nyangwara has since been removed from three county assembly committees.
The Nairobi branch of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has already sought to kick the MCA out of the party.