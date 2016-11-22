City Hall set to demolish seven colonial-era Nairobi estates

Politics and policy

Some dilapidated City Hall houses at Shauri Moyo Estate in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Hundreds of pre-colonial houses in Nairobi are set to be demolished to pave the way for high-rise residential units. This follows the signing of development contracts between City Hall and private financiers on Tuesday.

City Hall signed the first two of seven contracts for the redevelopment that will see ageing county-owned bungalows and residential blocks come down in the next two years.

The Sh54 billion project will see the old houses replaced with 10,200 new apartment units, which the county says will be sold at below market prices.

Jabavu Village Limited on Tuesday signed a contract for development of 1,470 units of one, two and three-bedroom units in Jevanjee Estate, opposite Kariokor Market, at a cost of Sh9.1 billion.

Sovereign Group Limited also signed a contract for the development of 1,050 one, two and three-bedroom units in Pangani to replace the current two-storey blocks. This will cost Sh7 billion.

Nairobi governor Evans Kidero said the current tenants will be paid relocation compensation during the construction period and will be offered first priority to buy the new units at construction cost.

“A specially designed tenant purchase scheme will be established to assist them in acquiring the houses as they cannot participate in a mortgage market effectively,” said Mr Kidero.

“The houses will be affordable to the majority of urban population. The sale price will be at less than half or probably half of commercial selling prices.” An additional 3,000 market stalls will be part of the seven estates’ redevelopment.

Construction of the units is expected to begin immediately and will take approximately 24 months to complete.

Contracts for reconstruction of all the seven estates have already been awarded out to financiers-- with tenders for the remaining five set to be signed in the following few weeks.

KCB will put in Sh9 billion to build 1,050 units of one, two and three bedrooms at the New Ngara Estate. Stanlib Kenya Limited will spend Sh3.7 billion to put up 1,050 apartment units at Uhuru Estate.

Kiewa Group Limited will spend Sh7 billion to redevelop the Old Ngara Estate, which will have 840 apartment units.

Directline Assurance Limited bagged the award for redeveloping Suna Road Estate at a cost of Sh3.5 billion, with 1,050 units to be built.

The biggest project will be on Ngong Road Estate where a total of 2,520 units will be built by Lordship Africa at a cost of Sh24.2 billion.