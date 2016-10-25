Kilimo Biashara partners with Urithi in Sh100m fish rearing venture

Magazines

Nairobi-based Small and Medium Entrepreneurial Resource Centre, through its agribusiness arm Kilimo Biashara, has partnered with Urithi Housing Cooperative Society to fund a fish rearing project.

The Sh100 million investment deal will see the centre set up 150 ponds in Maragua, Murang’a County, which can accommodate over 5,000 fish. The partnership will see the resource centre provide technical support, insurance, fish breeds and a guaranteed market.

The resource centre will earn a commission from the business venture which will be undertaken by members of the sacco.

“Farmers are moving away from traditional farming and embracing concepts based on new technologies like fish farming, rabbit and poultry keeping,” said June Gathoni, a director and co-founder of resource centre.

The centre advises entrepreneurs on business opportunities and also engages in consultancy for SMEs and start-ups.

Among the services it offers clients are business plan writing, systems management, marketing campaigns both locally and internationally, brand management and public relations and consultancy.

The project will sit on ten acres of land which Urithi recently acquired. The cooperative has already set up a processing factory at Kenol, Murang’a County, with plans to sell products of the project locally and export some to African markets like Nigeria.

There are plans to expand the business to other counties including Embu and Mombasa. ‘‘We are currently rearing catfish and tilapia fingerlings as well as mudfish.

‘‘We have created a flexible model where one can invest in this project individually by owning a pond or as a pool of investors,’’ said Samuel Maina, the Urithi chairman.

The fish project comes at a time when Urithi is keen on diversifying its investments from land buying to real estate and hospitality in order to increase members’ revenue streams.

The resource centre has been advocating for a shift in agribusiness by educating farmers on the need to rear rabbits, fish, goats, bees and chicken.

These ventures do not require much space or capital and are therefore ideal for small scale farmers both in urban and rural areas.