Kinisu got NYS cash while still EACC chief, House team told

Politics and policy

Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Philip Kinisu. PHOTO | FILE

Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairman Philip Kinisu received Sh2.9 million from the National Youth Service (NYS) as early as June when he was still chair of the anti-graft team.

The funds were paid to Esaki Ltd, which is associated with Mr Kinisu, EACC chief executive Halakhe Waqo told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

Mr Waqo was appearing before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee to answer queries on the NYS scandal.

He said Kinisu company received a total of Sh54 million.