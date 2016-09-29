Home Politics and policy

Politics and policy

Kinisu got NYS cash while still EACC chief, House team told

Share Bookmark Print Rating
Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Philip Kinisu. PHOTO | FILE

Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Philip Kinisu. PHOTO | FILE 

By JOHN NJAGI

Posted  Thursday, September 29   2016 at  12:30

In Summary

  • The funds were paid to Esaki Ltd, which is associated with Mr Kinisu, EACC chief executive Halakhe Waqo has said.

Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairman Philip Kinisu received Sh2.9 million from the National Youth Service (NYS) as early as June when he was still chair of the anti-graft team.

SHARE THIS STORY

The funds were paid to Esaki Ltd, which is associated with Mr Kinisu, EACC chief executive Halakhe Waqo told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

Mr Waqo was appearing before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee to answer queries on the NYS scandal.

He said Kinisu company received a total of Sh54 million.

Mr Kinisu opted to resign from the EACC rather than face a tribunal. Investigations into the issue have been taken up by a multi-agency team.
NSE top gainers & losers
n-soko About us Contact us Digital Editions Syndication Help Privacy Policy Terms RSS