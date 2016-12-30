Kirinyaga sounds alarm over fake rice

Politics and policy

Rice farmers in Kirinyaga want the government to be on the lookout saying plastic rice has started to enter the Kenyan market.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Tana Athi Water services board director Mureithi Kang’ara said it was unfortunate the fake rice was being sneaked into the country.

He said some people were bringing in the fake and cheap ‘rice’ and packaging it as if it was from Kirinyaga thus resulting into loss of confidence from consumers.

Mr Kang’ara called on the Kenya Bureau of Standards and other agencies charged with the responsibility of manning the border points to crack the whip on those killing the local industries.

He said rice farmers remain poor despite bumper harvest due to smuggling adding that the government need to empower and motivate rice farmers by provision of irrigation water.

Last week, Nigeria seized over 100 bags of plastic rice smuggled into the country.

A suspect was arrested over the haul of the fake rice, which officials warned was dangerous for human consumption.