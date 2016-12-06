Kisumu ferry operator gets new partner

Money Markets

DOB Equity has teamed up with Hooge Raedt Social Ventures (HRSV) to scale up the fleet and expand transportation services run under Globology around Lake Victoria.

Globology builds and operates passenger ferries for the island communities at the lake. It received a long term loan of Sh120 million from DOB Equity, a Dutch family PE firm that owns 49 per cent of the stake, in 2014.

On Tuesday, Globology said it had designed and built innovative water transportation from its jetty at Kisumu reaching over 500,000 passengers within two years of investment.

With the new undisclosed capital injection from HRSV, Globology said it will double its ferry fleet over the coming months.

Hooge Raedt Social Venture is a private fund held by a family foundation in the Netherlands.

DOB Equity says Globology’s strategy has been to design and build “low-cost, high-end and well-insured ferries”.

“The best thing about the Globology model is that it is scalable and a big win for Africa’s local transportation sector as it is fast, affordable and safe,” said CEO and co-founder Malcolm Ormiston.

“To be able to build and grow such a fleet of ferries with the backing of DOB Equity and like-minded investors like HRSV is a huge advantage.”

Joris de Vries of HRSV said: “By improving the transportation and logistics sector in Kenya, Globology will help connect the island communities with the rest of rural and urban markets around the Lake, causing a substantial boost in regional economy. This fits perfectly with our goal to invest in companies that ostensibly improve the lives of people in underserved communities.”