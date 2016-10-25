New Kisumu maritime school seen improving safety on Lake Victoria

Magazines

Counties bordering Lake Victoria are banking on a new marine training school to improve safety of the water body amid concerns over poor navigation routes.

The lake, the largest fresh water body in Africa, has witnessed an increase in the number of accidents due to lack of trained sailors as well as poor navigation routes.

Already the counties, under the Lake Region Economic Bloc which brings together 11 regional governments, are developing plans to construct a ring road around the lake to ease movement.

Kisumu governor Jack Ranguma, chairman of the bloc, told the Business Daily the marine school which is set to admit about 200 students from the lake basin will also serve countries in the East Africa Community (EAC).

Already, the EAC has announced plans for safety and security of navigation in Lake Victoria waters with the help of the African Development Bank.

“The school will be based at the former storage facility at the Kisumu port which was recently refurbished using Sh40 million financing by the World Bank,” said Mr Ranguma.

Clogged piers

“We believe that with the completion of the standard gauge railway through Kisumu to Busia border the lake will be an important asset to the county,” he added.

Those to be trained will include high school graduates, according to the governor.

Beneficiary counties will include Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kisii, Migori, Nyamira, Siaya, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia. Others are Bomet, Trans Nzoia and Kericho. Kisumu has some of the best port equipment in East and Central Africa but slow activity in lake transport has left them idle.

With archaic navigation routes dating back to the 19th Century, missing navigation lights and clogged piers, the lake has become a nightmare for transporters and commuters alike.

Kisumu port manager Mwalimu Disi said ship builders, boat operators, engineers, and coxswains from all over East Africa will be trained at the school which will be expanded in phases.

“Most of the boat operators on Lake Victoria are neither certified nor trained. This has in turn put a lot of lives at risk. We want to change this trend,” said Mr Disi.

Kisumu is deemed a critical hub for trade with Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and other countries in the Great Lakes region.