Kuguru reveals why he threw in the towel on Softa

Mr Peter Kuguru, the Softa Bottling Company chief executive. PHOTO | FILE

Business tycoon Peter Kuguru recently put his 20-year-old Softa beverages company up for sale, marking the end of an era in which a Kenyan firm took global giant Coca-Cola head-on.

Mr Kuguru announced his Softa Bottling Company was exiting the market due to financial difficulties occasioned by failure to secure a joint venture partner.

The bottler’s products, including Softa soda, predominantly found acceptance among low-income consumers during its two-decade existence.

In an interview with the Business Daily, Mr Kuguru on the decision gave a brutally honest assessment of his company’s downfall from an emerging power in the industry.

Why did you have to take this decision?

We have been manufacturing Softa in the past 20 years. We started Softa in 1997. We entered the market against Coca-Cola who were the only other player in the carbonated beverage market.

We were able to penetrate the market. By 2004 we had captured 10 per cent of the carbonated beverage market. By 2007 we commanded about 70 to 80 per cent market share in areas within 200km radius of Nairobi, including Embu, Meru, Muranga, Nyeri, Kajiado, Nyahururu, and Machakos.

We had over 10,000 workers, both in the factory and in the market. Just to demonstrate; we had about 1,000 container depots and each container depot was employing 12 people — that is 10 workers, one lifter and one manager. In the factory we had about 200 people.

When did the rain start beating you?

In the 2007/2008 post-election violence. Everything changed and our business faced a lot of wrath from political activists.

After that the government which took over started removing our containers from the roadside. So we lost a lot of the marketing channels which we had built. It became a struggle.

Our competitors now took advantage and increased attacks on us. They had been doing it from our inception through various means, causing us to incur heavy costs in distribution and marketing.

Which are some of the unfair trade practices you refer to?

Their strong establishment in the market is a challenge. If the other competitor is blocking another player from flourishing in the market through unfair means like breaking our bottles and paying off distributors not to stock our products it means that it is a serious crime.