LG banks on durability to drive smartphone sales

Electronics firm LG is banking on durability to further penetrate the smartphones market and improve its rating.

The firm made the statement at the recently concluded Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas while vowing to change the mobile phone industry with its high quality devices.

The announcement follows unveiling of the LG V20 smartphone last year which was ranked among the most durable.

The phone went passed drop tests conducted by an independent lab which showed that it could survive repeated drops landing in a variety of positions.

The device is made using premium materials commonly found on high intensity movables like aircraft, sailboats and mountain bikes. “In spite of the evolution of smartphones, there are still a number of issues that plague handsets in general.

One is durability, which seems as though it is getting worse as smartphones evolve. As they become more stylish, they have also become more brittle and prone to breaking,” explained Moses Marji, General Manager Marketing at LG Electronics.

“LG will keep its stylish look, usability and design for handsets but also ensure that our devices are able to endure all the day-to-day issues that a smartphone faces regardless of the sophisticated environment of the customer.”