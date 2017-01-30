LG says new TVs a breakthrough in display tech

Magazines

LG UHD television. LG is innovating and pushing the boundaries of display technology. PHOTO | FILE

LG Electronics has launched three new television sets embedded with colour-enhancing LCD panel technology.

The new television sets, SUPER UHD TVs (models SJ9500, SJ8500 and SJ8000) featuring the Nano Cell technology was launched at the just concluded CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

Speaking at the event, LG Home Entertainment Company President Brian Kwon described the new product as a breakthrough in display technology that advances the LCD TV viewing experience to a new level.

Mr Kwon Nano Cell LCD displays offered a technological advantage that employs uniformly-sized particles to create more subtle, accurate colours that can be viewed from wider angles than other TVs, with virtually no colour difference for viewers seated directly in front of the screen and those watching from a 60 degree angle.

“Nano Cell is another example of how LG is innovating and pushing the boundaries of display technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” he said.

Mr Kwon also announced formation of a partnership with Technicolor, Hollywood’s expert in image and colour, to improve image quality where artistic intentions of cinematic producers will be conveyed.