Labour court extends orders barring dons' strike

A University of Nairobi campus. PHOTO | FILE

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has extended orders stopping the university academic staff strike that was set to kick off Thursday.

Lady Justice Hellen Wasilwa has given the directions in a case in which the Inter Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum of Federation of Kenya Employers have sued the Universities Academic Staff Union.

The judge directed that the strike should not take off so as to pave way for negotiations to continue this week.

UASU had issued a strike notice on January 12 to the council chairs of 27 public universities.

UASU had also threatened to go on strike if their 2013/2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement is not negotiated, determined and implemented effective from July 1, 2013 to June 30, 2017.

Started in 2012

According to the universities councils forum, the strike would stall negotiations that had started way back in 2012.

But UASU accuses the forum for failing to disclose that the disputed CBA is set to expire within the next six months yet it has not been acted on for more than four years now.

UASU insists that they want a salary increment since their members are earning under terms that already expired in 2013.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission is listed as an interested party in the case but were not represented in court today.

The order stopping the universities academic staff strike was first issued last Friday by the same judge.