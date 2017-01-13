Labour court stops university staff strike

Politics and policy

A University of Nairobi campus. PHOTO | FILE

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has stopped the impeding university staff strike set to kick off on Monday.

Lady Justice Hellen Wasilwa on Friday issued the order stopping the already planned strike and also declared it as unlawful.

The Interpublic Universities Councils Consultative Forum of the Federation of Kenya Employers had sued the Universities Academic Staff Union seeking the orders to stop the strike.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission is listed as an interested party in the case.

The judge has also certified the case as urgent and asked the sued parties to be given case documents through emails.