Lack of strategic ingenuity is slowly killing our enterprises

Curiosity is the mother of invention, so the saying goes. Really? To test this long held belief, I recently had a chat with a serial entrepreneur and a CEO of a local manufacturing firm to get his perspective.

According to him, the problem is not curiosity; it is lack of new ideas. Most Kenyan’s are copy cats, he laments. He adds, ‘‘they sit on the fence and if they see their neighbour making money, they jump in.’’

What is the message? To put the CEO’s comments into strategy perspective, in 2015 a record 17 publicly traded companies issued profit warnings as shortfalls resulted from a mix of a deteriorating macroeconomic environment and challenges that were unique to some of the firms.

Across Africa, the same CEO’s sentiments are being echoed by economists albeit under the phrase African Solutions to African Challenges.

In 2011, for example, Kenya faced one of the worst droughts in the history of the country which saw the government distribute relief food to more than 1.7 million people in the northern and eastern zones. Come 2016 and the script repeats itself.

The best the country can do is to form an inter-ministerial team (classical thinking) to deal with the drought situation while 1.3 million people over 13 counties face the risk of starvation and death.

Why have we become a copy cat society?

Ideally an organisation or a nation’s strategy determines how it relates to the outside world — how it makes the most of opportunities, responds to change, and faces up to threats: opportunities to innovate, improvise and improve. In reality though, very few companies —leave alone nations — rarely do this hence the term copy cats

Almost all companies in Kenya operate in an unpredictable environment which they have little control over. The recent interest rate cap in the banking sector is a case in point and no doubt financial service providers will find it difficult navigating the current macroeconomic environment.

But surprisingly, companies and nations are still stuck in the classroom environment where analyses and Western world ideas such as SWOT dictate their annual strategy retreats and plans.

The classical classroom SWOT-based conventional thinking that we learnt in business schools, and implement religiously in every facet of our business lives, works well in a highly predictable environment. This is rarely the case in the real world.

Accordingly, the routine one-year planning cycle in most enterprises will shrink to less than a year or even become continuous. Plans take the form not of carefully specified blueprints but of rough real life hypotheses based on the best available industry data.

In testing them out, strategy must be tightly linked with or embedded in operations, to best capture change signals and minimise information loss and time lags.

This operating environment dictates that organisations should simply craft a strategy that is adaptive to their unique environment, whereby they can constantly refine goals and tactics and shift, acquire, or divest resources smoothly and promptly.