Laikipia ranch invasions spark friction between Kenya, UK

Pastoralist invasion of Laikipia ranches and conservancies, owned by British nationals, continued to cause diplomatic friction between Kenya and the United Kingdom -- which yesterday demanded an immediate end to the turmoil.

The British High Commission in Nairobi said the attacks by pastoralists from neighbouring Turkana and Samburu communities, are believed to be partly inflamed by politicians with vested interests, putting at risk the region’s Sh4 billion a year economy.

The High Commission sent an update to its citizens on Tuesday, detailing a festering bout of insecurity in the area.

“We are deeply concerned by recent land invasions in the Laikipia area. We continue to monitor the situation closely, and raise the issue at the highest levels within the Kenyan government,” spokesman Stephen Burns said.

Laikipia is dotted with ranches, resorts and wildlife sanctuaries that attract thousands of visitors yearly and sustains a workforce of up to 5,000 people.

Up to 10,000 British troops also train yearly in Nanyuki’s harsh terrain in Laikipia County under the Kenya-UK military co-operation, pumping more than Sh8 billion into the economy.

British ranch owners on Thursday blamed Kenyan authorities’ lukewarm response to the skirmishes for the continued escalation that now has caused destruction of property worth millions of shillings.

The Laikipia Farmers’ Association – which represents the large landowners – said the invasions had resulted in closure of five

tourism resorts and left one person dead.

“In the latest such event, armed men drove cattle onto Suyian ranch on January 29, set buildings at the property’s lodge alight on two consecutive nights, causing millions of shillings in damages and forcing the business to close indefinitely,” the association said.

It represents private investors, land owners, property managers, and businesses operating 65 enterprises in the area and paying Sh800 million a year to the 5,000 employees.

On Thursday the association pointed an accusing finger at politicians for inciting communities so as to get re-elected.

“Many of the recent invasions of private property are driven by agendas of politicians facing difficult re-election bids in August, who seek to win support by suggesting that people will face no action if they force their livestock into private land in Laikipia,” association chairman Martin Evans said.

The Interior ministry yesterday blamed the incursions on politicians and a drought that has ravaged grazing fields since late last year, pushing pastoralists into the conservancies.