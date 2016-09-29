Laiman isn’t afraid to tell it like it is

Magazines

Laiman Bidali, founder of Alabastron Network Trust. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Breakfast, Java Valley Arcade. Wintry morning. I’m sitting with Laiman Bidali, founder of Alabastron Network Trust. She’s not as fierce and scary as I had anticipated. (Wanted to wear a helmet for the interview).

Laiman founded Alabastron eight years ago for women who are “restless for transition” and want to move from the comfort zone to a greater zone.

The public view of Alabastron is polarised; there never seems to be fence sitters. Over 5,000 women have since gone through the programme and she has reached 14,000 more via her live events and millions via her Unspoken TV programme.

We quickly settled into a long interesting conversation about gender. Turned out I didn’t need a helmet after all.

What sparked Alabastron?

I was a management consultant before this and this day in 2001 I was doing a leadership development programme for career women, directors and CEOs. They all had that dead-cat fish look, these successful women. So I had them to start talking about their lives, I asked them to talk about what destroys the self-esteem of a woman in leadership. That’s when I saw the room changing. I saw the women relax, remove their shoes and all. They started talking about these things that were really affecting their self-esteem and just like that I got an idea for Alabastron.

Where did you grow up?

My parents have a home in Kikuyu although my early childhood years were in Riruta – then we moved to Kikuyu. I went to Riruta Primary School, Kagwe Girls High School in Kiambu and then University of Nairobi to do a Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology.

Are you surprised by the reaction of some men when it comes to Alabastron?

I’m not. I’m not actually surprised because they’re coming from a space of fear. The moment they hear women empowerment, they think, “She’s going to grow horns, she’ll start wearing pants in the house, she’ll start controlling me – telling me what to do…” That’s what they think because that’s how women empowerment unfortunately was packaged.

Men get scared when they hear that their women are going to get empowered because what they view is a woman who is controlling, hostile and aggressive and you can’t tell her anything. But I said, “If I start trying to assure the men, we will lose our focus. What we need to do is to do more of what we’re doing.”

Do you think a man is or even should be the head of the family?

I think so.

What does being “the head” mean to you?