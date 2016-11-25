Lake Como, a rich man’s playground

Magazines

Aerial view of a city in Lake Como. PHOTO | COURTESY

We’ve come to Lake Como to slow down. We’ve come to let the heat and beauty render us forgetful of the work that awaits us a thousand kilometres away.

This is the last leg of our Italian tour. We’ve already spent days in Rome, expecting a gladiator or a pope round every corner. We fancied ourselves in love with Venice.

We were barely an hour in Milan before we escaped on a train to Lake Como on the foothills of the Alps.

This is also the only leg of the tour that we haven’t researched. We don’t know what to expect from Varenna, that slice of a town wedged between deep blue lake and an unnamed hill.

As soon as we walk out of the one-platform train station, I start to suspect that we ought to have sacrificed more than a day to Varenna.

By the time we stand on the edge of Lake Como, with the snow-caps of the Alps looking down on us from across the water, we are discussing real estate prices without a hint of irony.

Perhaps if we cleave pieces of ourselves for the black market and carry out a bank heist, we can retire here.

My travel companions are Jinti, rarely impressed, and Jayze, often emotive. Jinti concedes that Varenna is beautiful. Jayze talks about a sonnet he might compose in honour of the town.

On paper, Varenna’s tourist to-do-list is short. The streets are rustic— the remnant of an old fishing village. There is a castle of mysterious origins and a stream that is fabled to be Italy’s shortest waterway. An old villa with fragrant botanical gardens gives the ideal view of the lake.

In real life, Varenna can be overwhelming. We spend over an hour on Passeggiata degli Innamorati –The lovers’ walkway— which hangs over the water and hugs the rocky hill.

We are captivated by simple sights— the waves left in the wake of a ferry crossing the water, the contrast of the crayon-coloured buildings across the way.

George Clooney

We try to take the perfect selfie. “We were meant for Varenna, our skin looks so good in this light,” I say.

Jinti warns against making major lifestyle choices based on vanity. We walk past one, two, three home-made gelato shops.