Land subdivision blamed for maize production drop
Posted Thursday, December 29 2016 at 21:28
The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has blamed the drop in maize production in the South Rift on extensive land subdivision.
The board warned that it might not reach its target of buying two million bags from the region — which was once a bastion for maize production— this year.
Addressing journalists in Kericho town yesterday, NCPB managing director Newton Terer expressed concern that despite the government offering to buy a 90-kilogramme bag of maize at Sh3,000, the highest price it has ever offered, very few farmers had delivered their produce to depots in Kericho County.
He added that even though the board allocated Sh1 million to each of the four depots in Fort Ternan, Kedowa, Kipkelion and Londiani in the county for maize purchases, very small amounts of the grain had been delivered and the money remained largely unused.
“A combination of factors have affected maize production in the South Rift including the maize necrosis disease which hit the region hard in 2014 and 2015 and the shift from maize growing to mixed farming. There is no much maize in this region because farms have become too small,” said Mr Terer.
He said that NCPB, which buys and stores maize on behalf of the Strategic Food Reserve, had been forced to rent out some of its stores to other businesses which could make use of them and called on farmers who still hold considerably large land in Kipkelion to consider putting them under maize production.