Law firm sues Airtel over noise pollution

A law firm is seeking court orders to control loud music played by Airtel Kenya while promoting its products.

Two lawyers from the law firm of Ibrahim, Issack & Company Advocates want the High Court to force City Hall and the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) to stop the practice and press criminal charges against Airtel for pollution.

The law firm is associated with the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Issack Hassan, and Supreme Court judge Mohammed Ibrahim.

The lawyers want Airtel Kenya stopped from polluting the environment through loud music and recurrent announcements while advertising its products at Phoenix House on Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi.

Lawyers Ali Ronow Hassan Haji and Fred Athuok say the Airtel shop has been making loud noises for the past six months.

“The loud noises are annoying and offensive as they interfere with the comfort, repouse, health and safety of members of the public,” Mr Athuok, managing partner at Ibrahim Isaack & Company Advocates, says. They are asking the court to direct City Hall and Nema to prefer criminal charges against Airtel Kenya for violating the county bylaws and Nema rules.

City Hall, through lawyer Titus Koceyo, has opposed the case, saying it is “ fatally defective, incurably incompetent and an abuse of the court process.”

Mr Koceyo says the two lawyers have “not provided any scientific calibrated printout on the degree of the vibrations.”