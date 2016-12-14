Lawyers question NTSA role after Naivasha accident

Politics and policy

Security personnel and residents at the scene of Saturday night’s horrific accident at Karai on the Nairobi-Naivasha highway. PHOTO | MACHARIA MWANGI

The Law Society of Kenya has questioned the role of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), saying some of the agency’s measures purportedly meant to protect pedestrians endanger motorists.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Isaac Okero, the president of the lawyers’ lobby, said evidence online suggests that the temporary bumps linked to the accident that claimed the lives of 40 people on Sunday had raised public concern as early as February, but the agency took no action.

“The NTSA is required by law to ‘plan manage and regulate the road transport system’ in accordance with the provisions of the NTSA Act,” said Mr Okero.

He said that the agency has an elaborate role which includes advising the government on national policy with regard to road transport system.

The NTSA also needs to develop and implement road safety strategies’, compile inspection reports relating to traffic accidents’ and ‘co-ordinate the activities of persons dealing in matters relating to road safety, he said.

“This unfortunate (Naivasha) tragedy has shown us that NTSA must address its mandate holistically. It cannot be just speeding and drink driving,” he said.

The lawyers said that the erecting of illegal speed bumps was just one area in which the NTSA appears to have failed.

“There is much more the NTSA should be doing. And there is need to explain to Kenyans why it has thus far failed to do so,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.