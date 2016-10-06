Lecturer creates system to link blood donors with recipients

Magazines

The demand for blood in Kenya currently stands at 500,000 units annually against a collection of less than 200,000 units. The bulk of the blood is donated when there are emergencies that involve many patients.

In cases of individual emergencies, patients in need of transfusions are forced to rely on relatives and friends.

The most effective way of mobilising compatible donors has been via social media using platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter to solicit for blood.

Nahason Kiarie, a lecturer at Nkabune Technical Training Institute in Meru, was faced with the challenge of finding compatible donors for a relative.

“My uncle was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and needed blood transfusion two times every month.

“As relatives, we were forced to look for a compatible donor every month to accompany him for the chemotherapy sessions. It was a harrowing experience trying to trace compatible donors,” said Mr Kiarie.

Blood donors

In his quest for a simpler solution to ease access to blood donors across the country the lecturer came up with a web-based system.

“M-Blood Donor System is a humanitarian project I designed with a student for the TIVET (technical and vocational education and training) fair. People can register as willing blood donors, making it easy for a patient or hospital to reach them for help,” he explains.

The donor registration form on the m-Blood Donor System allows one to fill your contacts, location and blood group.

“Once a person in need of blood logs into the system, they can see all compatible blood donors in their locality. The hospital can contact the donor and save lives. It can be used worldwide,” he says.

A patient, hospital or relative could also post a blood request on the system making it accessible to nearby registered donors.

The IT lecturer, who uploaded the system online this month, says the project is a non-profit meant to help Kenyans save lives.

Making money

“Technology should not surpass humanity. I wanted to show my students that technology must not always be used for making money,” he says.

Mr Kiarie also seeks to debunk some of the myths that bar people from donating blood.

The system also provides contacts to various Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service centres in the country.

“I intend to upgrade the system to enable sending SMS automatically to donors. Once a donor relocates, they can also update their location details on the system,” the developer says.

According to the World Health Organisation 112.5 million blood donations are collected globally, with about half of them coming from the high-income countries, home to 19 per cent of the world’s population.