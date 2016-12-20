Lessons from 2016: The year of change and disruption

Home

So what key lessons have I learnt this year? I will use a metaphor.

In his book Team of Teams, General Stanley McChrystal describes how the US military’s hierarchical command and control structure hindered operational success during the early stages of the Iraq War.

After watching Al-Qaeda disrupt his army and win battles, McChrystal’s solution was dramatic: Decentralise authority to highly trained and empowered teams and develop a real-time information and operations group to centralise information and provide all teams with real-time, accurate data about war activities.

As an HR consultant, I have to confess that today’s workplace resembles fighting Al-Qaeda. So much change is taking place that is it almost impossible to keep up.

To lead this shift toward the new organisation, CEOs and HR leaders have been forced to focus on understanding and creating a shared culture, designing a work environment that engages people, and constructing a new model of leadership and career development.

Transparent job market

In competition for skilled people, organisations are vying for top talent in a highly transparent job market and becoming laser-focused on their external employment brand.

Executives are embracing digital technologies to re-invent the workplace. They are also realising that, without a strong learning culture, they will not succeed.

Amidst these changes, the HR function is taking on a new role as the steward and designer of these new people processes.

The mission of the HR leader is evolving from that of “chief talent executive” to “chief employee experience officer.” HR is being asked to simplify its processes, help employees manage the flood of information at work, and build a culture of collaboration, empowerment, and innovation.

This means that HR is redesigning almost everything it does — from recruiting to performance management to on-boarding to rewards systems.

McChrystal did not change the formal structure of the military. Rather, he created a new structure that allowed for dynamism and flexibility within the overall organisational structure.

This new structure enabled officers to quickly move from their administrative positions to mission-oriented projects for a set purpose, knowing that they would once again have a home to return to within the larger organisational structure after the mission was completed.

This new mode of organisation—a “network of teams” with a high degree of empowerment, strong communication, and rapid information flow— is now sweeping across businesses and governments around the world.