Life is a one-time offer, live it to the full without regrets

Stop waiting for Friday, for a holiday, for someone to fall in love with you, for life. Happiness is achieved when you stop waiting for it and make the most of the moment you are in now.

A psychology professor once walked around on stage while teaching students stress management principles. As she raised a glass of water everyone expected they’d be asked the typical “glass half empty or glass half full” question.

Instead and with a smile, the professor asked, “How heavy is this glass of water?” Students shouted out answers ranging from eight ounces to a couple of pounds.

She replied, “From my perspective, the absolute weight of this glass doesn’t matter. It all depends on how long I hold it. If I hold it for a minute or two, it’s fairly light. If I hold it for an hour straight, its weight might make my arm ache a little. If I hold it for a day straight, my arm will likely cramp up and feel completely numb and paralysed forcing me to drop the glass to the floor. In each case, the weight of the glass doesn’t change, but the longer I hold it the heavier it feels to me.”

As the class shook their heads in agreement, she continued, “Your stresses and worries in life are very much like this glass of water. Think about them for a while and nothing happens.

Think about them a bit longer and you begin to ache a little. Think about them all day long and you will feel completely numb and paralysed – incapable of doing anything else until you drop them.”

Put your burdens down

The moral: It’s important to remember to let go of your stresses and worries. No matter what happens during the day, as early in the evening as you can, put all your burdens down.

Don’t carry them through the night and into the next day with you. If you still feel the weight of yesterday’s stress, it’s a strong sign that it’s time to put the glass down.

Most of us have definitely heard this story and the saying that life is 10 per cent what you make it and 90 per cent how you take it.

With year-end around the corner, most of us are busy preparing our annual personal balance sheets of assets and liabilities (read it as the good and the bad) that we have accumulated over the year.

We are trying to measure the elements of our being; our career life, our love life, our health, our money and our purpose — trying to tick off, if all of them are thriving in equal measures or not.

Most of us would fall in one of these four criteria: One, you don’t know what you want or you don’t know what you have or don’t have.

Two, you want everything but you can’t get it.

Three, you have it all but you are constantly struggling to keep it.