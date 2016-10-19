How cultural differences affect business operations

Society & Success

Pause for a moment and imagine yourself traveling upcountry to your family’s home. As you get into the area, picture yourself keeping your eyes shut.

What aspects of your surroundings would signal that you have reached your home? Maybe physical attributes of the surrounding geography would remind you. However, keep focused on the cultural cues. What is it about your culture makes your home area unique?

Culture comprises who we are as a people. We surely retain a unique Kenyan culture.

Even deeper, each village and street holds its own cultural aspects as well. Kenya’s different cultures keep different values, beliefs, and opinions about the world. The cultural values then impact what might be expected behaviour of members of that culture.

As an example, Saudi Arabia citizens might be more tolerant of polygamy than citizens of Denmark. The expected behavioural norms impact actual behaviour.

Behaviour affects not just personal interactions but also business actions and business decisions. How should entrepreneurs assess cultural values in new regions so as to expand their businesses?

The best known researcher in the field of cultural thinking and values involves Dutch intellectual Dr Geert Hofstede.

In 1973, he concluded a landmark study investigating national culture differences based on four dimensions. Later researchers added two additional dimensions.

First, a culture may view life and others individualistically or collectively. Global commentators often lump all of Africa into the collectivist category without fully appreciating our diversity and how our more collectivist tendencies differ from East Asian collectivism.

But in East Africa, how Pokots prefer collectivism differs from Meru collectivism which certainly differs from Yoruba collectivism in Nigeria.

A society that prefers to take care of themselves primarily and their immediate family only and live within loosely-knit social frameworks refers to individualistic societies.

On the flip side of the coin, collectivism societies desire closely intertwined group thinking and group care for each other with unflinching loyalty to each other. So in Kenya, we prefer collectivist thinking nationally, but more individualistic in Nairobi.

While interesting for intellectual stimulation, how does such knowledge impact your business? If you want to expand manufacturing operations into a new country, then how would individualism versus collectivism affect your business-decisions?

If an executive desired to move her manufacturing operations to Cameroon, then she would likely tailor his compensation schemes around collectivist principles for group-based reward incentives rather than individualistic as if the operations took place in Europe.