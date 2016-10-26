How national culture influences life at work

Society & Success

Culture represents the stunning pinnacle of human civilisation. Culture makes us who we are as a nation, as a people, as a community.

Inasmuch, social scientists endeavoured for decades to clearly define culture, how to measure it, how to identify it, and how to accentuate it.

American anthropologists Kroeber and Kluckhohn developed more than 160 definitions of culture way back in 1952. But essentially in more modern terms, researcher Edgar Schein delineated that culture embodies three different main levels.

First, observable displays of culture are considered artifacts. A newcomer to a culture may view the manifestations of the cultural artifacts, but be unable to decipher the underlying cultural context.

How Kenyans build homes, wear clothes, drive cars or ride on buses all may be observed as artifacts to outside observers.

Pre-colonial homes in South Sudan were very different from homes in what was previously called Western Province from the same period, as an example.

Researchers Susan Schneider and Jean-Louis Barsoux narrowed down culture to inside organisations whereby one may view artifacts in organisation charts, buildings, communications, and dress codes.

Second, cultures hold beliefs on how the world should be in terms of values. Values shape our behaviour and how we judge others.

How Rwandans greet each other with a handshake followed by two hugs accompanied with touching the sides of one’s face against the other person’s face three times finished off with a handshake stands remarkably different than how Kenyans greet each other with an extended hand shake or Japanese with a bow. Further, our values shape how we as a people judge each other.

Traditional Kikuyu culture, as an example, with its agrarian history champions calm polite interactions and, therefore, judges outspoken blunt individuals more harshly when compared to traditional Luo culture with its fishing history that celebrates dissent and challenging the status quo.

Third, the deepest levels of culture involve its basic assumptions about what is good, normal, and correct.

In Kenya, we find it acceptable and correct for women to work and hold senior managerial positions within companies as compared to Saudi Arabia that frowns on such gender inclusion.

Additionally, last week’s Mr and Miss Albinism Kenya showcased Kenya’s acceptance of people with albinism in stark contrast to elements of Tanzanian culture that view these precious people merely as objects for witchcraft or segments of Rwandan culture that see them as children of ghosts.

Essentially, Cristina Gibson summarised culture as an identifiable group of individuals and the conformation of rudimentary assumptions about people and their interconnectedness to each other and the wider world.