Client benefits: Lessons from banks and media houses

Society & Success

Customers are served at a Nairobi bank. With the rapidly changing financial landscape globally and locally, it is becoming apparent that the benefit the customer wants is banking services; not a bank. PHOTO | FILE

Customers don’t buy the features of your product, they buy the benefits they derive from it.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

A woman buys a skirt because it’s hip or accentuates her hip movement; not because it is black and short. The inability to sell ‘‘hip movement’’ as opposed to ‘‘black skirt’’ is the bane of many lost sales.

Learning from media and banks, businesses too need to realise the difference if they are to survive let alone thrive in this era of disruption.

News is fodder for media. Reporting news is their foundation. For decades, TV and newspaper were the only avenues through which we could consume news.

Consequently, media powerhouses made a mint from which huge investments — from state-of-the-art printing presses to imposing office blocks — were derived.

The feature of the business (the media house) became its mainstay. And the problem with being Goliath is that hubris easily creeps in. Defining your business as reporting news, you cannot fathom how competition can emanate — the investment required is too limiting, you reason.

And so cartels formed and news reporting became an oligopoly. More features. But the customer buys benefits. He doesn’t care much about your investments or cartels. He just wants news.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s disruptive digital cub grew to today’s teenage wolf. Seemingly overnight, sharing took the place of reporting. News started getting shared in real time by a simple ‘‘forward’’ or ‘‘like’’. You don’t have to wait to read or watch it.

It finds you via WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Telegram,… and it’s fun, free and viral. Witness the President’s Escapade at Kenyatta Market and The Most Dangerous Matatu stories.

Both were first shared, then reported. Even raw WikiLeaks is threatening edited investigative journalism.

What was once ‘oligopolised’ is now getting commoditised. For the buyer, reported or shared, it doesn’t matter. The benefit is enjoyed. The massive layoffs and station closures are evidence of media houses struggling to profitably ‘‘benefit’’ the buyer.

Necessary evil

For decades, banks have been selling themselves as a feature. “You need a bank,” (said as a statement, not a question), “here, buy from us.”

The bank has been a necessary evil. But what the buyer has always wanted was banking.

“The world doesn’t need banks but the world needs banking.” Bill Gates said this in 1997 and the prediction is rapidly coming to life today. M-Pesa is merely the beginning; with social media apps like China’s WeChat that allows money transfer, the teenage disruptive wolf is yet to become an adult.