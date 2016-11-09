Lessons on perseverance, creativity from con artists

Society & Success

Keep going back to your customers with more creative ideas because tenacity or perseverance pays in sales. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

You really must admire the tenacity of a con artist. Last month I got a call from a gentleman who professionally identified himself and the purpose of the call.

“My name is Daniel Momanyi,” he said, “And I’m calling you from Safaricom.” Most people don’t get my name right with the first mention, but he did.

“Mr Kageche, I’m calling to let you know that you have won Sh25,000 in the mystery call promotion we have been running to reward customers as we celebrate six years of M-Pesa.”

He went on to assure me that I “had not participated in any promotion” and this was “purely an award from Safaricom and Bob Collymore” and that I was “the fifth lucky winner.”

He further wanted me to confirm that I would be happy to have the call aired live on “all national TV and radio channels on the 1 o’clock news.” All I had to do was dial *234# followed by the steps he shared.

“I realise they sound complicated,” he said, with an empathetic tone. “Please share another number I may call you on so that I can guide you through them.” Shortly thereafter, I asked where on the website this secret promotion was shown. The line went dead.

Ethics aside, you really must admire the creativity and persistence of the con artist. And learn from it. The man had the audacity to call; and he had me intrigued by his candour for a full three minutes. Imagine the confidence.

Calling exposes him to faster detection; it could be an inflexion of doubt in his voice, a wrong fact (like M-Pesa’s “age”) or a misstep in his well-rehearsed pitch.

It also exposes the conman to insults and objections. But to the conman, all these risks are part of learning which means he just needs to practice harder to mitigate.

What struck me most is how the conmen have possibly realised the successes with the more common texts were diminishing, and had therefore upped their pitch to calling.

Imagine that. Being sufficiently motivated to keep flexible enough with your pitch, adjusting it as you went along. Few sales people do this, instead blaming the market for being “saturated” or such other thing.

“They already know about us. We’ve lost our newness,” they lament.

Not con men. They instead ask at their “sales meeting” “Now that the market is aware, how else can we sell our services?” I imagine the top con saying, “Aha! Let’s call them instead. They won’t expect it and we can even up the stakes. But we must sound genuine and professional.”

That sounds like a brilliant idea the “sales manager” affirms. “Ok, guys. Let’s work on a winning pitch and include responses to any objections that may arise.” (Including where to get off when busted.) Forget for a moment that it’s selling your soul to the devil. That level of commitment is to die for.