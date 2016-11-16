Power became something else, but managers are yet to realise

Society & Success

Combine likability with the actual influence of their jobs to shine. PHOTO | FILE

Power is sweet. From the dawn of time, power is highly sought after. Power can be referred to as the level of influence an individual holds over another. Many dream of it and fight for it tooth and nail.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Power and influence are interdependent in that it takes one to have the other. This principle applies across politics, religion, business, and education, among other disciplines in life. Narrowing down to the corporate arena, heads like it when they are in control.

However, power imbalance is a reality. Somehow someone often finds a way of gaining more affirmation coupled with influence from the rest of the members than even the leader.

This is inevitable unless the goal shifts from organisational prosperity to how many souls one can influence. It is funny how the world works and refuses to be defined by expectations.

Such power is termed referent power, which is the power gained when other workers like you and enjoys working with you.

In the scenario where an employee rises to be the “superman or superwoman” everyone loves as referent power, a common response from the boss would be playing along with them to create an impression that they are impartial. Obviously no one likes a biased boss.

These hypocritical ploys are coupled with relentless observation and conspiracies towards any valid avenue to sack them and wipe them out of the picture. It does not matter if they are actually doing good or not.

It simply narrows down to what they consciously or unconsciously hold in their hands as power. Such negatively enforced power is termed coercive power.

An example of referent power may be viewed in Kimberly as the assistant supervisor in the production department of a Westlands firm. She is depicted as a charismatic, vocal, free-spirited individual and open to listen to any point of view.

She also possesses a highly influential personality and the capacity to interact with even those who are deemed anti-social. Everyone in the firm loves her and looks up to her, everyone, except the “big boys” at the top.

They feel threatened and she becomes a problem to them, which needs to be taken care of strategically.

She will be used as the pipeline to push for pay rises for the janitors and security guards when they feel too timid to propose the same. She will cover up for Anita, the tea-girl, when she delays to work because of traffic, being in a matatu (a public service vehicle).

Musa from the front-desk can attest to the day when Kimberly helped him prepare an Excel worksheet yet his resume indicated his skill in information management and technology.

She explains new policy to the messenger who does not understand the hard vocabulary used on the firm’s code of conduct handbook. She appears to be the only one that understands the average employee. It becomes impossible for other staff not to like working with her.