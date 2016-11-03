Rewards of hands-on performance management to your organisation

Society & Success

PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

As leaders, we are often reminded to be proactive and not reactive. Being proactive means taking pre-emptive measures by seeking and providing solutions even before the problems manifest, because we can already perceive the likely hurdle.

A proactive approach is the best when it comes to achieving results of any magnitude and type. Many people and organisations often perform below their own expectations, not because they are not capable of doing better but for their failure to instill proactive performance management principles in their leaders.

Proactive performance management ensures all leaders and staff understand, own and account for their input and output. The first call for all leaders across the organisation is to own its mission and vision and articulate the same into SMART (specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and time-bound) business objectives.

If they are not able to achieve this, they become the greatest bottleneck to the achievement of good performance.

The biggest question then is; where does performance management break down? Proactive performance management succeeds or fails at the organisations strategy level.

The most effective strategy is one that ensures that all staff know what the organisation seeks to achieve and what each individual’s contribution to this big picture is or is expected to be.

This eases the cascading of performance goals and objectives through all levels in organisational hierarchy.

An example is a company that sells advertising space. Such a company will measure its success by the numbers they realise in terms of adverts and cash.

Each staff member should be aware that their reward at the end of each day comes from this main source of income — advertising space sales.

Bread is buttered

Success in such an organisation can be measured by the extent to which the leaders instill an informal appreciation and obligation to sell space in all their staff even when it’s not in their job description to do so.

A clerk in such an organisation would gladly become an informal sales person who voluntarily brings in customers because he knows how his bread is buttered.

Such success can only be achieved if the overall company objectives are cascaded well to all levels in the organisation. This calls for breaking from the norm, especially since the strategy is always perceived and often kept as executive committee information.

This explains why certain staff are not able to relate or connect with the purpose and overall objectives of the organisation. It is also a clear sign of ineffective leadership since followers are not clear where the leader is steering the organisation to.