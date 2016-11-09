The making of Kenya’s unique cultural heritage

Society & Success

An argument: Kenyan values include tolerance of other viewpoints. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

As Kenyans, we strongly identify with our culture. If a stranger from a faraway land came up to any of us and asked us to describe ourselves or explain who we are, we invariably would include aspects of our cultural artifacts, values, beliefs, or behaviours.

Business Talk concludes its three-part mini-series on culture by embracing culture that makes us who we are and celebrating our differences rooted in deep historical realities.

Kenyan cultural artifacts include perimeter walls surrounding compounds, dual urban and rural homes owned by the same nuclear family, western-style fashion with flares of African influence in fabrics and colours, many football pitches, as well as, on the negative, areas with minimal rubbish collection.

Kenyan values include our national unity in the face of crises, tolerance of other viewpoints, and community support for life events such as weddings and funerals, respect for elders, sense of home by continual return and deference to “shagz” (village), among many other values.

Positive behaviours that make us uniquely Kenyan include our vibrant sense of humour, not relying on one source of income like Americans do but by our operating economic “side hustles” in addition to our main jobs, politeness in group professional meetings, our prolific love for swimming, extended greetings upon seeing friends and colleagues, and arguably negatively, tolerance of bad behaviour in others often manifested in various forms of corruption allowed.

Digging deeper into our Kenyan culture, we find subcultures that originate from special interest groups or from ethnic communities. Fascinatingly, not many individuals understand how cultures formed centuries and millennia ago.

Why might our aggregate Kenyan culture differ from Zambian or Indonesian culture? We must first understand the difference between antecedents, mediators, and moderators as variables.

Researcher Richard Nisbett pioneered the genesis of cultural formation in his landmark book the Geography of Thought. Essentially, the geography of an area influences how that region develops its values and behaviours.

Geography exists as the root cause of culture, or put another way, the independent variable. However, the cause then passes through two mediating variables. The geography influences the types of main ancient economic activities undertaken by the society.

A land with relatively poor quality soil and numerous islands with a mostly calm large body of water, like Greece, would tend towards more of a fishing economic foundation.

A fertile region perhaps in flood plains, like Egypt, or valleys, like China, would foment an agricultural-based society.

An area with plentiful natural fruit plans, like Samoa, or excessive natural game, found in ancient Zambia or indigenous Great Plains America, develop hunter gatherer economic activities since the land provided in plenty without much human manipulation necessary.

Finally, semi-arid areas difficult to grow crops but far from large bodies of water often birthed societies with heavy reliance on livestock, such as inland Somalia and southern Ethiopia.

Upset neighbours