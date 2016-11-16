Why money is not always king for rewarding staff

Society & Success

Efficient firms carefully construct goal systems that equitably distribute objectives and rewards among staff. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

Wanyama hurriedly rushed up the stairs to the human resources office. Ensnarled traffic along Ngong Road delayed his arrival to his first day on the job at a real estate firm in town. Njeri waited to provide him with his induction, impatiently checking her watch periodically.

Finally, Wanyama arrived and the two began discussing employee policies, benefits, leave, and incentives. He noticed that the most of the discussion centered on monetary rewards of various kinds.

But he desired to know how management interacted with staff and how to approach superiors. Much to his surprise, Njeri felt uncomfortable with his line of questioning thus making Wanyama concerned that perhaps issues percolated under the surface at the firm.

Following the induction and as weeks turned into months at the firm, he noted that his fears warranted real concern. Management only interacted with the staff functionally and not relationally as if, as he later recalled, “like they were robots”.

Executives forced a plethora of goals on to employees without advice on how to achieve the targets or without providing the structure and support in order to achieve them.

Wanyama struggled to make dozens of sales calls per week, but without any allocation for communication or transport expenses.

Following 11 months with the firm, he resigned in order to start his own real estate agency where he endeavoured to incorporate the right incentives for his future staff.

As discussed extensively in Business Talk over the past four years, organisations need to provide a combination of intrinsic and extrinsic rewards as also detailed in new cutting-edge research by Jason Shaw of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Further, firms also must provide goals supported with resources. Many firms focus on SMART goals, with the acronym standing for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.

However, research delineates a different mixture for goal setting success. Dr Bazerman at Harvard University recommends not giving too many goals, but only a moderate number.

Too many goals panic employees and overwhelm their sense of achievement, as seen in Wanyama’s former employer above.

Social science research overlaps some of the commonly used SMART techniques. First, goals need to contain specificity. Goals that lack specific details confuse employees.

The targets you set should be exact. Second, managers should incorporate relevant targets for employees.

A corporate-wide sales target applied to the accounting staff’s incentives would not motivate and, instead, likely provoke finance employees. Make targets employee-specific and, again, supported, unlike with the unfortunate Wanyama.