You can win over your boss with an impressive speech

The end of 2016 draws nigh. End-of-year parties are in the air. And with them come the possibility of you being asked to make a speech.

If so, do not give the typical, “No. I wasn’t prepared” or, “I don’t know how to give a speech. Ask Ruth instead.” Instead, take the opportunity to impress the boss; sell yourself by confidently taking on the request. So, what to do? Here are a few pointers to win over the audience. And the boss.

Generally, end-of-year parties are intended to be fun activities; to wind down after a long year. In keeping with the mood, keep your speech mellow.

A serious speech at an end-of-year party assaults the senses and triggers poor reception. Laughter is the most receptive state of an audience.

And no, you don’t have to be a comedian to do this. Just share an entertaining experience that happened in the year and make the lesson learnt relevant to work.

Share a story or anecdote

If ever you are unexpectedly called upon to address a gathering, a relevant story with you in it, is an effective way to pull it off. You’ll speak from the heart; you won’t struggle with content and you’ll connect with the audience because your genuineness will show.

Everyone loves to hear a story. And as Africans storytelling is ingrained in our culture. Folklore is how we recorded and handed down history.

Years on, I’ll bet you still remember something about Lwanda Magere, Wangu wa Makeri, Mekatilili and so on. And that’s the power of storytelling; it has high recall.

Years later, your colleagues will remember the story about how you locked yourself in the MDs loo and couldn’t shout for help for fear of being known you had used it.

Neither could you call because you had left your phone on your desk. Do you see them saying “I remember that third point you spoke about in your speech about handling embarrassing situations.”? I don’t.

Keep it short and get their attention

Anything beyond three to five minutes is too long. Attendees want to have fun. They want to laugh about everything and nothing.

Your presentation is an intrusion to this and is not welcome. Usually, most make a beeline for the open bar and may already be tipsy. You’ve done well to respect the fun mood the audience is in by speaking in tandem with it. Good. Just don’t push your luck.