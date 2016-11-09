Why firms should catch up with rapidly changing customer needs

Society & Success

A customer fills a form at a Nairobi bank. Clients want to feel connected, important and understood. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Many organisations in Kenya and globally celebrated the 2016 customer service week in the first week of October. This was a period for organisations to connect and reaffirm their commitment to their customers.

Today’s insurance industry players are facing considerable changes in their customer models. Customer trends are evolving quicker than organisations can keep up.

This calls for a change in how organisations purpose to meet customers’ expectations. The reality is that change in the insurance industry is not a piece of cake. It requires executives to take a proactive, holistic and deliberate approach to driving change.

According to a recent KPMG East Africa insurance survey, 49 per cent of insurance firms view customer satisfaction as their biggest challenge. This statistic shows that there is a need for insurance companies to do more on the customer front.

Insurance firms need to balance efforts aimed at retaining customers with those aimed at differentiating themselves to be the ultimate customers’ choice through adoption of a new go-to market approach to meet new demands.

Executives need to embrace customer-centricity in every phase of their service delivery — from business development to settlement of claims.

This is what customer centricity is all about — a unified approach to the customer; delivering value and quality service.

A customer wants a relationship with their preferred organisation where they feel valued, treated well and supported.

The four important attributes to drive centricity are trust, focus, agility and efficiency. Organisations need to build a culture centred on these four pillars.

Whereas trust and focus can be built by creating a suitable environment in a firm, by fine-tuning its philosophy; agility and efficiency require operational and process changes.

In building trust and focus on the elements that matter, it is important for organisations to embrace feedback and integrate this feedback in enhancing customer experience.

Over 70 per cent of customers are more loyal to firms which understand, value and establish true authentic relationships with them.

Behaviour change

Customers want to feel connected, important and understood. Organisations that provide personalised service to clients are in for big wins. It is prime time for insurers in East Africa to evolve and ready their businesses for the new operating landscape.