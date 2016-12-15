Conditions employer must meet to sack staff on medical grounds

Society & Success

When one becomes physically incapacitated there is a lot that goes through their mind.

From the stress of medical expenses to emotional and psychological breakdown, the loss of employment can never be so untimely. More so when the doctor’s report indicates that the condition will only get worse.

With the anxiety of losing your job when you need it the most, coupled with the uncertainty of losing out on your medical cover, a chronically sick employee has a lot to worry about.

On the other hand, with the employer being very keen to meet targets, they have had to bear the brunt of being branded cold-hearted for terminating chronically ill employees.

But just how lawful is terminating an employee on medical grounds? It is noteworthy that the Employment Act provides that no employer shall discriminate directly or indirectly against an employee or prospective staff on grounds of pregnancy, mental status or HIV status, among others.

However, the same Act also gives the employer the power to terminate an employee’s contract of service on the ground of physical incapacity.

So what exactly is physical incapacity? This is referred to as not being able to perform any gainful employment due to congenital disability, illness (including mental), physical injury or intellectual deficiency.

This definition is key because not all illnesses would warrant a termination on the ground of physical incapacity.

With the Employment Act having justified the employer’s decision to terminate an employee on medical grounds — both the Act and the Industrial Relations Courts have made provisions on how termination on this ground is to be carried out by the employer.

First the Employment Act provides that the employer must explain to the staff in a language that one understands of the employer’s intention to terminate the employment.

Prior to this the employer should have provided the employee with seven-day sick leave with pay, and seven day sick leave on half pay as per the Act.

However, the regulations under the repealed Employment Act (CAP 226) which still remain in force provide for 30 days full pay and 15 days half pay. Since the provision in the Regulations under CAP 226 is more advantageous to employees, employers are expected to apply them in calculating sick leave.

Second, before the employer can justify termination of an employee on medical grounds the courts have held that the employer must show support to the staff to recover and resume duty.

This could be interpreted to mean that the employer makes available to the employee all the resources that would assist in achieving a quick recovery, including but not limited to time and money.