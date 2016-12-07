Liquid Telecom counties focus strategy turns fortunes around

Magazines

Three years ago, Liquid Telecom’s Kenyan unit was on its deathbed, bleeding clients at a very high rate.

When Ben Roberts took over as chief executive of Liquid Telecom’s local unit, his posting was meant to be temporary— an emergency measure to save a company.

Three years later, Mr Roberts is still planning to stay in Kenya for “a while” as he steers a new strategy that has seen the firm increasingly targeting county governments.

During his tenure, Liquid Telecom has invested Sh2 billion ($20 million) in its fibre optic network. The company is leveraging on these investments to draw in county government business.

The company has set up about 200 free Wi-Fi hotspots in Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Kajiado and Nyeri.

The firm says it will have spent about Sh100 million on setting up Wi-Fi hotspots across the country by the end of the year.

“Our aim is not to have every single Kenyan as our subscriber, but we want to work with entities and businesses that want to get more people connected,” says Mr Roberts.

Beyond the Wi-Fi programmes, the company is positioning itself to work with devolved governments that are eager to automate their processes.

In Kwale County, Liquid Telecom has won contracts to help set up e-payment systems for revenue collection, while a Sh34.6 million wireless network in Kilifi has provided connectivity for 50 organisations.

The Coast region is of particular importance for Liquid Telecom’s expansion. As the landing point for Kenya’s undersea cables, the region serves as the Internet gateway into East Africa.

Nevertheless, there are connectivity holes which, if addressed, could prove profitable. Particularly, Liquid Telecom is keen to expand its network to Lamu in order to take advantage of the expected boom in business that will come with the new port.

In the private sector, Liquid Telecom is pursuing a strategy that will see it work with a class of Internet service providers targeting highly localised markets.

In Nairobi, it is providing fibre connectivity for Poa Internet, a company that is selling Wi-Fi within Kibera while in Nanyuki it is working on the Microsoft-backed Mawingu Internet project.

These new business ventures represent a step away from the norm for Liquid. Traditionally, the company has relied on the big Internet service providers as the core of its client base.