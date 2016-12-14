Little to talk about as we mark Universal Health Coverage Day

Home

Patients seek treatment at Jocham Hospital in Mombasa last week. Up to 39 million Kenyans do not have access to medical insurance. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

On December 12, 2012 — following the United Nation’s affirmation of a policy towards member states ensuring universal health coverage — the world celebrated the first Universal Health Coverage Day.

The UN’s endorsement of the concept was after realisation that one billion people globally lack basic health care and 100 million fall into poverty every year trying to access needed services.

The Universal Health Coverage Day is meant to celebrate efforts, deliberate, measure and draw new plans towards meeting the goal: “Every person, everywhere, has access to health care without suffering financial hardship.”

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) website indicates that it has three million contributors and six million dependants out of the 45 million or so Kenyans. This means that 39 million people are not covered.

This translating to three out of every four Kenyans face potential bankruptcy from a major illness.

In the Kenyan case it seems like the government has abdicated its obligation of guaranteeing health services to citizens.

The Universal Health Coverage (UHC) initiative needs the three main stakeholders: the government as the funder, health experts as policy makers and health workers as implementers to work together.

In pushing this agenda forward the government must focus and prioritise funding for other activities. Policy makers and health system planners, especially those targeting the poor for whom the UHC is generally meant for, are especially silent on the frightening statistic.

At various levels, both national and county, some major politically motivated decisions are made affecting public finances.

As citizens we have kept quiet and allowed such to continue. The ramification is that this is done at the expense of other interventions like healthcare.

Health economists have been silent on ongoing discussions regarding the feasibility and sustainability of government efforts to meet health care needs of the people.

Is it feasible? If so, where will the resources come from and how can we best plough them into the system to achieve maximum returns. Crucially missing in this also are the citizens for whom health workers are working.

The apathy in raising their voices and demanding more resources and oversight in health matters will only come back to haunt them. The current strike, for instance, despite all the noble ideals, is fronted by a medical union.

By function unions work towards the welfare of their members. As such the core of their demands are focused on member needs; better pay, improved working hours, training etc. All these are important but take only a fraction of the overall weaknesses of the existing health structure.