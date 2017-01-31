Lobby pushes for duty waiver on all imported textiles

Money Markets

Taxes have made it difficult for local tailors and dressmakers to compete effectively against cheap imports. PHOTO | FILE

A traders lobby group has urged the government to waive duty on all textile material imports to spur growth of the local fashion and tailoring industry.

Kenya Traders and Importers Association chairman Benson Mutahi said local players in the sector were disadvantaged because they buy textiles with a 16 per cent value added tax as well as a 25 per cent import duty, making up 41 per cent in taxes.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

“Our tailors and dressmakers in the new clothes business must add their costs to the retail price, which makes new clothes expensive,” he said.

Mr Mutahi said Chinese clothes dealers were selling ready-made clothes from Chinese factories cheaply and directly to Kenyans, thereby short-changing the taxman.

“Chinese dealers buy clothes from their factories where they enjoy 40 per cent tax rebates but when we buy clothes in China, we buy through agents at a higher cost including taxes,” he observed.

This, he said, has made it difficult for local tailors and dressmakers to compete effectively against cheap imports.

However, the call is unlikely to sit well with local textile manufacturers, spinners and cotton growers in a bid to revive the ailing industry.

A recent move by Treasury secretary Henry Rotich to encourage textile factories in the export processing zones (EPZs) to use 20 per cent window to sell their products in Kenya has also hit local clothes-making business.