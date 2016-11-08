Lobby reduces charges for transporting relief food to arid areas

Magazines

The Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) has reduced freight charges for ferrying relief food to drought prone areas and affected animals for slaughter.

Speaking to the Business Daily on phone, KTA chief executive Alfayo Otuke said the move is meant to assist Kenyans facing starvation due to prolonged drought.

The National Drought Management Authority recently announced that 23 counties, mainly in arid and semi arid areas, had been hit by severe drought with an estimated 1.3 million people affected.

Government data shows that 10 per cent of livestock in the country has been affected, with some dying due to lack of water and pasture.

“We want to assist the victims by ensuring that whoever has food anywhere can be able to send it to where it is needed,” Mr Otuke said. Already, the government has released Sh5 billion to deal with the drought, according to Devolution and Planning secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri.

The government is also providing Sh1.5 billion, through the Agricultural Finance Corporation, for buying affected animals.

An assessment is carried out to determine the price of each animal based on its condition.

After purchase, some of the weak animals are slaughtered and the meat given to affected families while others are transported for sale. KTA, which has 1,000 members, said it has been running the initiative for two weeks.

Mr Otuke said the association has reduced charges for relief food delivery by up to 30 per cent, while charges for those who want to sell their livestock or relocate them to areas with greener pastures have been reduced by up to 50 per cent.

“We are also in the process of setting up a rapid response mobile number for anyone who needs our services,” he said.

Last month Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba called on the national government to buy surplus food from North Rift counties to feed affected people before considering importation.