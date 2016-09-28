Local enterprises resilient despite dim outlook, shows survey

Magazines

While optimism for the global economy is on the rise, sentiments from entrepreneurs in Kenya are lower than global averages, a study reveals. They are, however, resilient despite the circumstances.

Fifty two per cent of respondents in Kenya highlight the optimism of business leaders despite a challenging business environment in the last six months.

The survey conducted by Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) reveals that of the total, more than half of EO respondents in the country reported a willingness to start a business in the current economic environment.

“Despite Kenya’s challenging business environment, largely driven by uncertainty surrounding the 2017 elections, the effects of the recent lending Act, and ever-increasing costs, Kenya entrepreneurs remain incredibly resilient and optimistic,” said Kenya EO President, Ritesh Doshi.

EO is a global network of business owners. It conducts a Global Entrepreneur Indicator (GEI) survey twice a year, revealing the latest short-term economic sentiments directly from business owners.

The global peer-to-peer network of over 12,000 influential business owners is spread across 160 chapters in 50 countries.

In Kenya, 60 per cent of EO business owners expect the current economic climate in the country to deteriorate, compared with only 24.7 per cent of business owners globally.

This shows that there is continued interest (both global and local) in investing in the country, attributable to the expected increased access to capital in the near-term.

Kenya has 63 EO members cutting across various sectors namely; agriculture, construction, energy, hospitality, insurance, logistics, media, manufacturing, port handling, real estate, technology, telecommunications and utilities.