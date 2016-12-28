Local ship contractors seek KPA pact to enhance safety

Magazines

Dock workers at the port of Mombasa. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya Ships Contractors Association (KSCA) is pushing for a memorandum of understanding with the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in the latest of its efforts to enforce safety standards at the harbour.

Signing such an agreement will hand the KSCA the authority to license operators and discipline those who violate industry’s safety standards, its officials said.

The KPA has been reluctant to sign deals with KSCA saying it is not a direct consumer of their services. The contractors work for shipping line agents.

At a recent meeting held at the Kenya Maritime Authority boardroom, the KPA representative Stephen Kyandih, however, called for a tripartite MoU that brings on board Kenya Ship Agents Association, KSCA and KPA.

The meeting further recommended that separate MoU’s should be signed between shipping line agents (SLAs), the individual ship owner and the individual contractors spelling out each party’s role.

Raw deal

But in an interview with the Business Daily, KSCA chairman Richard Jefwa said he did not understand why the KPA management has been declining to sign the pact with them to ease their operations at the port.

“In our expression of interest we have spelt out our concerns for provision of integrated private labour and management to ship agents, grain bulk handlers and bagging plant operators to KPA through KMA,” he said.

Through their memorandum dated October 10, 2013, KSCA says it wants to provide skilled labour pool that is efficient in managing faster vessels discharge, loading and transfer thereof.

The lobby indicates in its memorandum seen by the Business Daily that payment for their services will be pegged on what KPA charges - Sh1,200 ($12) per hour for supervisors, Sh1,000 for skilled workers and Sh600 for semi-skilled labourers.

The contractors’ labour force working for shipping line agents at the port are currently paid Sh250 per shift of eight hours, which is much lower than their KPA counterparts.

“As local entrepreneurs we are getting a raw deal. That is why there are unexplained accidents at the port due to casual labours working 24 hours (three shifts continuously) so as to go home with a paltry Sh750,” Mr Jefwa added.

The association said signing an MoU with the KPA would ensure regularised tariffs, ensuring a healthy competition between foreign contractors and local investors.