Magazines
Logistics firm in Customs password court battle with taxman
Posted Tuesday, November 29 2016 at 18:31
In Summary
- Lambval Logistics Limited has accused KRA of issuing a verbal instead of a written notice when it set out grounds for suspension of its password.
A logistics company is seeking orders to restrain the taxman from suspending its customs clearance password.
Lambval Logistics Limited has accused the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) of issuing a verbal instead of a written notice when it set out grounds for suspension of its password.
The firm notes the KRA Commissioner of Customs, border control services, effected the password suspension without a fair hearing.
On August 20, the KRA suspended the firm’s password at the Clearing House shutting down its business, causing it to challenge the decision in court.
“My efforts to have the respondent (KRA) to lift the suspension of my password have borne no trait hence the need to obtain the intervention of this court,” Lambval managing director Julius Opiyo said in court documents
He said it is only upon following up on the password suspension that he was told his company had been involved in fraudulent clearing of transit goods.
Mr Opiyo was told that Levis Ludovico Juma, who is facing criminal charges, had used his licence (Mr Opiyo’s) to divert goods in transit.
On August 30, Mr Opiyo recorded a statement with the police explaining circumstances under which his company licence was used to lodge the documents.
“Without hearing, the Commissioner of Customs suspended my company password thus crippling operations,” he said in the court documents.
Mr Opiyo said he is a witness for the prosecution in the case pending in court, meaning that there is no justified reason for suspension of the company password.
Mr Juma is charged in Mombasa with diversion of goods in transit, interfering with customs gear, removing customs seals from vehicles and knowingly being part of fraudulent evasion of payments of duty.
Mr Opiyo argued that pending the hearing and conclusion of the criminal case and determination of the application, suspension of the password be lifted.