Long drought will pose risk to the economy

Money Markets

Unfavourable climatic conditions, including drought, are expected to affect agricultural productivity. PHOTO | FILE

Analysts warn that an extension of the drought currently ravaging most parts of the country poses inflationary risks to the economy with the attendant impact on food supplies and hydropower production.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Fund management firm Britam on Thursday said unfavourable climatic conditions, including drought, are expected to affect agricultural productivity, increase electricity costs and reduce the availability of water.

“Given the importance of the agriculture sector to the Kenyan economy, on average we observe 0.6 percentage point decline in GDP growth in Kenya in years of poor rains. Heading into 2017, we expect food inflation to be the main driver of overall inflation,” said Kenneth Kaniu, CEO Britam Asset Managers.

“We expect the above factors to culminate in upward pressure on overall inflation in 2017. Inflation will therefore trend towards the upper range of CBK’s target of 7.5 per cent in 2017.”

The Britam assessment is not far from projections made by economists at Citi.

Citi Africa economist David Cowan said in the firm’s latest economic note on Africa that Kenya’s monthly inflation is likely to average above seven per cent this year with pressure coming from higher food prices.

It notes that while inflation would keep well within the central bank’s preferred range, there remains the possibility of sustained increase in food prices that will pull it up towards the upper limit of the range.

The Central Bank of Kenya has a five per cent medium-term inflation target, with a band of 2.5 percentage points on either side.

“Overall we expect inflation to remain under control in 2017, but the possibility of a more sustained increase in food prices cannot be discounted,” said Mr Cowan.

“We forecast an average annual inflation rate of 7.1 per cent in 2017, with a year-end rate of 6.3 per cent. This is marginally higher than in the last three years.”

Britam notes that agricultural output tends to decline in drought years as demonstrated in 2011 where drought persisted into the beginning of 2012.