Looking at life through 80-year-old writer

John Fox, a writer. PHOTO | COURTESY

John Fox is 80 years old, but doesn’t look it though. He has been writing for 26 years now.

Little known about him is that he has also been the managing director at IDC (Intermedia Development Consultant) for the 28 years since he started it. Before that, he was an adult teacher at Adult Education Training and Research Unit in University of Southampton where he taught from 1974 to 1985.

We met at a do in Kisumu and had a drink at the Aqua Pool Bar and Grill at the resplendent Acacia Premier Hotel. Fox is laid back. He blends in walls.

I never thought I’d say this to a fellow writer, but you don’t look anything like your writing. I pictured a burly mzungu with a bushy beard and a deep baritone voice like a prophet from the Bible. Oh well, at least I got the mzungu part right.

(Chuckles) Yeah. I’m not sure I like the idea that people think I’m much bigger than I am.

What kind of stamina do you need to run a column for 26 years?

You don’t need stamina. When I was asked if I would be a travel correspondent and write weekly, I said, “Look, I’m busy. I’m in consultancy” they said, “Can we make it once every two weeks?” Then I discovered it didn’t make much difference. The only difficulty is making sure that there’s enough material. Because of the consultancy I travel around a lot, but often not in Kenya.

So, the challenge then, is how do I make it relevant to Kenyans? One example, I was going to Vietnam and the taxi driver said, “Mr. John where are you going this time?” I said Vietnam, he said, “Oh, so you’re going to the war.” (Laughs). While I was there, the English newspaper had an article on the front page about Vietnam being the safest tourist destination in the world. So there’s two things; the taxi driver “Oh you’re going to the war” and that article.

What’s the one place you’ve been to that has refused to leave your memory?

Oh come on, they’re so many. You travel around and it brings back pleasures, like today, Going up to Dunga Hill, we passed Hippo Point. I remember bringing a group here —a study tour—in 1973. Oh there are so many places and of course in Kenya there’s even more variety.

A friend of mine got a job in Kampala that he enjoyed for a while. And he said compared with Kenya, Nairobi, he ran out of places to go to. It became repetitive. That could never happen in Kenya, there’s so much going on.

So writing is just your side gig?

It’s a hobby. I saw it as something separate when I first started, but now I think it helps the other work in terms of how you write.

Are you having fun with this? Is it very difficult?