Low oil prices, global meets narrow current account deficit by 10pc

Money Markets

An oil rig at an exploration site. Low oil prices helped narrow Kenya's current account deficit. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya’s current account deficit narrowed by 10.4 per cent to Sh100.6 billion in third quarter this year from Sh112.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2015, helped by hospitality industry, diaspora inflows and low oil prices.

The surplus in the travel account more than doubled from Sh12.2 billion to Sh25.8 billion as the country hosted several global forums, reflecting a golden year for such tourism.

“Net earnings from international trade in services increased by 69.8 per cent to Sh34.7 billion. The increase was on account of increased travel receipts boosted by conference tourism during the third quarter of 2016,” Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said.

The diaspora led by North America continued to pump in cash during the quarter registering Sh43.5 billion up from Sh40.6 billion in the third quarter 2015.

Net financial inflows went up by 3.2 per cent from Sh157.6 billion in the quarter of 2015 to Sh162.5 billion in the comparable 2016 quarter.

“This was partly as a result of disbursements towards the standard gauge railway. Gross official reserves increased to Sh830.6 billion as at the end of third quarter of 2016 from Sh706.7 billion recorded as at the end of the third quarter of 2015,” said the agency.

In the meanwhile, the external debt rose 10.4 per cent from Sh1.55 trillion as at end of September 2015 to Sh1.71 trillion by the end of September 2016.

Exports of goods fell by 14.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2016 to Sh141.2 billion from Sh164.4 billion.

The KNBS said this was mainly occasioned by decline in foreign exchange earnings from coffee, tea and horticulture commodities.

“Exports to the European Union, which is the main market for horticultural produce, reduced by 20.9 per cent to Sh26.8 billion in the third quarter of 2016. Similarly, exports to Asia decreased by 4.5 per cent mainly on account of reduced exports of tea during the quarter under review,” said the KNBS.

At the same time expenditure on imports reduced by 8.3 per cent from Sh408 billion in the third quarter of 2015 to Sh374 billion in quarter three 2016.

“This was mainly driven by subdued transport equipment imports and relatively low international oil prices,” said the State agency.