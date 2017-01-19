MPs, senators eye taxpayers’ cash with special funds ahead of polls

Politics and policy

A past session at the National Assembly in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

MPs have trained their sights on public coffers again ahead of the August 8 polls with a plan to set up two special funds which will see Kenyans pay more for representation.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Through the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the MPs are plotting to amend the law to create Parliamentary Oversight Fund and the National Government Affirmative Action Fund.

The changes also seek to entrench the Constituency Development Fund in the Constitution.

The Bill, sponsored by Bumula MP Boniface Otsiula will see the 67 Senators and 349 MPs being facilitated to discharge their oversight duty over national revenue and its expenditure at county and constituency levels respectively.

It also aims to amend Article 208 of the Constitution to establish the National Government Affirmative Action Fund to finance the activities of the 47 Women Representatives.

The county MPs, who currently have a budgetary allocation of Sh2 billion for affirmative action will spend the money to “compliment the national government’s programmes on affirmative action measures”.

The fund was established under the Public Finance (National Government Affirmative Action Fund) Regulations 2016.

The MPs are also set to amend the Constitution to entrench the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NGCDF) in an effort to beat persistent court cases challenging the legality of the kitty.

“There is established the National Constituencies Development Fund which shall be a national government fund consisting of not less than 2.5 per cent of all the national government’s share of revenue as divided by the annual Division of Revenue Act enacted pursuant to Article 218 or as may be provided in legislation.

“The fund shall vest in and be operated and managed by a board established under an Act of Parliament,” the Bill, which seeks to introduce a new clause to Article 206 of the Constitution, states.