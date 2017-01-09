MPs’ turf war derails Sh1.7bn US pact against bioterrorism

Politics and policy

Differences between two parliamentary committees have derailed the planned implementation of projects worth Sh1.7 billion ($17 million) whose aim is to secure the county from threats of biological terrorism.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The tussle between the National Assembly’s committee on Health and that of Defence and Foreign Relations over the approval of co-peration on the reduction of biological threats signed between Kenya and the US government has stalled infrastructural upgrades and construction at Isiolo and Kajiado Level IV hospital laboratories.

The failed passage of agreement between Kenya and the US government has also affected infrastructural upgrades at the Central Veterinary Laboratory (CVL), the State department of Livestock, Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) and Kenya Veterinary Vaccine Production Institute, Embakasi.

The disagreements forced the National Assembly to order withdrawal of a motion for the approval of the agreement between Kenya and US governments on biological attack threats.

The Cabinet approved the ratification of agreement on April 1,2016 in line with section 8(1) of the Treaty Making and Ratification Act, 2012 following its signing between Health secretary Cleopa Mailu and US Ambassador Robert Godec on July 24, 2015.

The agreement aims to facilitate mutually beneficial efforts to reduce biological threats of common concern between the two countries.

“The purpose of the co-operative programme is to facilitate efforts to reduce the threats from naturally occurring diseases, biological attacks or unintentional release of biological pathogens and toxins and the risks posed by non-State actors of bioterrorism,” the agreement states.

It seeks to enhance the government of Kenya’s capability to identify, consolidate and secure collections of pathogens and diseases of security concern to prevent the sale, theft, diversion or accidental release of such pathogens.