MPs give Uhuru nod to appoint CBK board nominees

Parliament Wednesday evening approved the nomination of five members to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) board, paving the way for formal appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The legislators adopted the report by the Finance, Planning and Trade Committee on the vetting of Mr Ravi Ruparel Ms, Nelius Kariuki, Mr Samson K. Cherutich, Ms Charity Seleina Kisotu and Ms Rachel Bessie Dzombo.

The report was adopted despite opposition by a section of Cord MPs who argued the nominations did not reflect regional balance and requisite qualifications.

Committee chairman Benjamin Lang’at, however, assured the MPs led by James Nyikal (Seme) that the nominees were highly qualified for the CBK board membership.

Dr Nyikal criticised the report, saying the majority of the nominees had accounting qualifications as opposed to experience in public finance.

“I want to assure all members that the nominees possess the necessary qualifications and experience for appointment to the CBK board. I urge you to approve their appointment,” Mr Lang’at said.

The committee report said the nominees had a wealth of experience having served the public and private sectors in various capacities.