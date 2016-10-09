MPs give agency nod to penalise errant businesses

Politics and policy

Parliament has given the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) a free hand to impose civil penalties on individuals and institutions that do not comply with any of its direction or rules.

The National Assembly’s Finance, Planning and Trade committee has endorsed further changes to the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2015 to further enhance the centre’s operational independence in combating money laundering.

The Bill seeks to strengthen the work of the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) and the FRC which have he duty to fight money laundering in Kenya.

The two agencies were established through the Proceeds of Crime and Anti Money Laundering Act 2009. The Act is the country’s principal legal regime in war on money laundering and provides a comprehensive framework for dealing with the vice.

“It seeks to enhance the FRC’s ability to take administrative action against persons for non-compliance with provisions of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti Monet Laundering Act,” said Nelson Gachuhie, committee vice chairperson, in a report on the Bill that was tabled in Parliament last week.

The House team said when the FRC recently began taking action against reporting institutions for non-compliance with the Proceeds of Crime and Anti Money Laundering Act, it was noted that the law did not vest in the agency enough powers to take action against errant persons.

“There is, therefore, the need to enhance the powers of FRC to enable it to take civil and administrative action against non-compliant persons and institutions. The FRC has benchmarked with Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) in the region and beyond and notes that these FIUs are clothed with these powers,” Mr Gachuhie said.

The Bill also seeks to exclude the centre from the ambit of the State Corporations Act to avoid the potential interference with its independence which is a key requirement and best practice for financial intelligence units.

“The Cabinet secretary for Finance, however, retains the role of approving the general terms and conditions of the centre’s staff,” the report says.

The MPs agreed with proposals made by lawfirm Anjarwalla &Khanna that petitioned the House to extend the grace period for persons or reporting institutions in breach of the FRC directives from seven to 14 days.

“Before taking administrative action imposed against any person or reporting institution…the centre shall give the person or the reporting institution a written notice of not less than 14 days requiring the person or institution to show cause as to why the prescribed administrative action should not be taken.