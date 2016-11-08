MPs grill Health CS over possible loss of multibillion-shilling funds

Politics and policy

Health secretary Cleopa Mailu. PHOTO | FILE

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu has appealed to Kenyans to be patient as investigations over possible loss of funds at the ministry continue.

Dr Mailu, who appeared before the Senate Health Committee in Parliament, said investigative agencies are working hard to resolve the matter.

"Up to now, staff are still recording statements. We believe the number of agencies involved will being out the truth," he said.

He, however, clarified the audit was about Sh3 billion and not Sh5 billion as widely believed.

"And this doesn’t mean we are saying the money was misappropriated," Dr Mailu said.