MPs push Treasury for Sh10bn without House nod

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich.

MPs have asked the Treasury to release Sh10 billion to the constituencies without seeking parliamentary approval and bypass a High Court ruling capping Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations at Sh25 billion.

The legislators in a brief released by the Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC) want the Treasury to release the money through the Ministry of Education budget after invoking Article 223 (2) of the Constitution — which allows the Treasury to spend without prior approval of MPs and seek their approval within two months of disbursing the money.

The Sh10 billion will then be shared out equally among the 290 constituencies for improvement of secondary school infrastructure under the control of MPs.

The Treasury and MPs approved a budget of Sh35 billin to the National Government Constituencies Development Fund in the current financial year.

However, the High Court in June ruled that MPs can only access up to Sh25 billion, being 2.5 per cent of the total annual revenue collected by the national government.

The ruling triggered debate among MPs who have been locked in discussions with the Treasury on how to access and use the Sh10 billion that had parliamentary approval but blocked by the courts.

“There are concerns on Sh10 billion that the National Treasury was to disburse to the Ministry of Education to facilitate improvement of secondary schools infrastructure in all the 290 constituencies and when the funds will be released,” noted a report from BAC.

“Various members (MPs) insisted that the Cabinet secretary (Henry Rotich) should invoke Article 223 of the Constitution to release the finds for secondary schools infrastructure improvement.”

The Treasury allocated half of the money or Sh5 billion for the upgrade of the secondary schools in the constituencies through the recently tabled supplementary budget.

But the MPs are not happy with the halving of the allocation, leading to a stalemate.

“Members stated that there was an agreement that Sh10 billion should be allocated to secondary school infrastructure for all the 290 constituencies and not Sh5 billion,” BAC said in annexures to the BPS report which MPs approved ahead of the Christmas recess.

“After lengthy deliberations, the discussion on the matter was postponed to a later date.” Last September, Mr Rotich met members in an informal meeting commonly known as the Speaker’s Kamkunji and later held a closed door session with MPs who sit in the Public Investments Committee to decide the way forward following the court decision to peg annual CDF allocation at Sh25 billion.

The High Court made the finding following an application by two activists — Ms Wanjiru Gikonyo and Mr Cornelius Opuot — from The Institute of Social Accountability and the Centre for Enhancing Democracy and Good Governance respectively.