Home Politics and policy

Politics and policy

MPs put NYS on the spot for inflated prices

Share Bookmark Print Rating
By EDWIN MUTAI, emutai@ke.nationmedia.com

Posted  Sunday, September 18   2016 at  18:12

MPs have put the National Youth Service (NYS) management on the spot over its continued sourcing of goods and services at inflated rates.

SHARE THIS STORY

Goods and services from the Supplies Branch Unit, domiciled at the Land ministry, are normally over-priced, they say.

The Public Accounts Committee questioned the contract for the procurement of Sh222.1 million goods and services at prices above market rates.

The committee specifically scrutinised Sh81 million goods purchase which Auditor-General Edward Ouko had flagged in a special forensic audit of the NYS.

The NYS procured goods directly from the Supplies Branch for the supply of various items as requisitioned.

NSE top gainers & losers
n-soko About us Contact us Digital Editions Syndication Help Privacy Policy Terms RSS