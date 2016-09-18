Politics and policy
MPs put NYS on the spot for inflated prices
By EDWIN MUTAI, emutai@ke.nationmedia.com
Posted Sunday, September 18 2016 at 18:12
MPs have put the National Youth Service (NYS) management on the spot over its continued sourcing of goods and services at inflated rates.
Goods and services from the Supplies Branch Unit, domiciled at the Land ministry, are normally over-priced, they say.
The Public Accounts Committee questioned the contract for the procurement of Sh222.1 million goods and services at prices above market rates.
The committee specifically scrutinised Sh81 million goods purchase which Auditor-General Edward Ouko had flagged in a special forensic audit of the NYS.
The NYS procured goods directly from the Supplies Branch for the supply of various items as requisitioned.